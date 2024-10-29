Begbies Traynor appoints another insolvency director in Scotland

Leading professional services firm Begbies Traynor has appointed insolvency specialist Kevin Mapstone as a director based at its Edinburgh office.

With over 25 years’ experience in financial services, Kevin joins from an insolvency firm in Paisley where he spent almost four years as an insolvency practitioner, having previously worked for a number of other firms, including a period as an insolvency manager with Begbies Traynor.

A fully licensed insolvency practitioner, Kevin has a broad range of experience covering insolvency and debt solutions, assisting both individuals and businesses.

With a strong network of contacts across both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Kevin will work with the Begbies Traynor team to further build the firm’s reputation in the east of Scotland as a leading provider of personal and corporate insolvency expertise. He will also work across Begbies Traynor’s offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness.

(L to R): Ken Pattullo, Kevin Mapstone and Thomas McKay of Begbies Traynor in Scotland

Ken Pattullo, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Scotland, and Thomas McKay, partner, said: “With many businesses of all types and sizes still feeling the impact of Covid, followed by the pressure of escalating costs, we have been extremely busy helping guide them through these difficult times. In order to provide the support and expert advice they need, it is important for us to continue to invest in expanding the team and the arrival of a seasoned insolvency practitioner like Kevin will help us to grow our presence across Scotland.”

Kevin Mapstone added: “As the market leader in insolvency, joining Begbies Traynor is a fantastic opportunity not only to expand the range and complexity of the cases I undertake, but also to work with some of the most skilled professional advisers in the country. Having worked with the team previously, I am well aware of their technical knowledge and empathy as they help businesses and individuals in financial distress to find their way through the current challenges.”

Begbies Traynor provides independent advice and solutions throughout Scotland across a broad spectrum of areas including corporate and personal insolvency, restructuring, corporate finance, transaction services, forensic services, pensions advisory, capital management, real estate advisory and commercial funding.