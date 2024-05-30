Bell 'honoured' to be shortlisted for energy award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dougie Bell, managing director of The Edinburgh Boiler Company, has been shortlisted for a prestigious honour at the Energy Awards 2024.

Mr Bell is in the running to become Energy Champion of the Year in the Individual Achievement category, which is designed to recognise outstanding personal contributions to the energy sector.

The recognition comes just five months after his promotion to the role of MD, having joined the company as its first operations director in September 2022.

Under his guidance, EBC has recently achieved ISO accreditations for 9001, 14001 and 45001 underlining its commitment to quality, health & safety, and environmental management systems.

Recognition: Dougie Bell.

EBC also gained MCS accreditation for air source heat pumps (ASHP), solar PV, and battery storage and this helped the firm win its first ever tender bid to be added to the Warmworks framework, a Scottish Government-funded programme designed at helping struggling households with rising energy costs.

Mr Bell has also overseen a significant expansion of EBC’s renewables division over the past year and he said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be shortlisted for such an award.

“To have worked in this amazing industry for 20 years and to get recognition within the industry not only personally, but for the Edinburgh Boiler Company, shows that the hard work myself and the team put in every single day hasn't gone unnoticed.

“We will continue to push the boundaries of energy efficiency and sustainability as we drive forward with our ambitious growth plans within the sector in 2024.”

It’s the 15th annual staging of the Energy Awards, which recognise the excellence, innovation and ambitions of the people and businesses that have shown their dedication and commitment to delivering the high level of service and operations across the energy supply chain.