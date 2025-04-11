Bellway supports Men's Shed initiative

By Sharon McEwan
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Bellway Homes has donated £250 to Penicuik and District’s Men's Shed, a community social charity based in Auchendinny by Penicuik.

The Men's Shed is one of around 200 in Scotland and provides a place where men, but not exclusively men, can meet, socialise and make things in the company of others.

David Russell, Shed Chairman said, “We are delighted to Bellway for the donation and their continued support. The number of volunteers continues to grow and the Shed has been really successful since it was launched.”

Bellway Sales Manager, Christopher Graham presented a cheque to volunteers at the initiative.

Christopher Graham presents a cheque to volunteers at Men's Shed.Christopher Graham presents a cheque to volunteers at Men's Shed.
Christopher Graham presents a cheque to volunteers at Men's Shed.

Christopher Graham, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East) added, “Men’s Sheds are a terrific community initiative and the service they offer is a terrific support for the local community.”

The Shed initiative helps to combat the effects of depression, bereavement and social isolation, and often receives referrals from medical professionals. Ran by volunteers, it is completely self-funding and relies on the generosity of the community and businesses.

Bellway Homes and its sister company, Ashberry Homes, are currently building new homes at two developments, Dalmore Grange and Five Mills, located off Graham’s Road in Auchendinny. Prices range from £294,995.

The showhomes and sales office are open every Thursday 10am until 7pm; Friday 10am until 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am until 5pm and Monday 10am until 5pm. Further details are available by calling 01968 310 065 or visiting bellway.co.uk.

