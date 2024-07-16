Bethany Christian Trust nominated for Christian Funders Forum Showcase 2024 award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bethany Christian Trust is excited to announce their nomination by the Souter Charitable Trust for The Christian Funders’ Forum Showcase Award.

The showcase will be held at the House of Lords in London on 10 October 2024. The Connect to Community service has been nominated as one of the most pioneering and impactful projects in the category for Christian Work in Prisons (including community projects working primarily with people who have spent time in prison).

Paul Stevenson, our Director of Homelessness Prevention, shares: “We would like to thank the Souter Charitable Trust for nominating us for this award. Our Connect to Community service has been working with people on release from prison and in community for the last ten years, and we are delighted that this vital service has been recognised!”

CFF Chair Suzannah O’Brien commented: “Our 2024 Showcasing event will provide an opportunity to bring funders and Grantmakers together, to network, celebrate and shine a light on the work we collectively support”.

David McAdam, Coordinator of Connect to Community

The charity has been nominated for their pioneering project, working with people who have experience of the criminal justice system. Currently, 1 in 3 people leaving prison in Scotland don’t have a place to stay on the first night of their release. Connect to Community delivers nationwide support in partnership with all 15 Scottish prisons, connecting people leaving prison with resettlement opportunities and volunteer befrienders.

David McAdam, Coordinator of Connect to Community explains: “Over three quarters of arrivals to prison are returns to custody, two-thirds of which occur within twelve months of leaving prison. When prisons are overcrowded, they simply become ‘warehouses’ - unable to deliver rehabilitative programmes due to pressure on resources. The key to reducing the population in prison is reducing the rate of reoffending. That’s why our work focusses on successful rehabilitation.”

Last year the team supported 137 people, 80% of whom remained out of prison.

David explains: “The real strength of Connect to Community is developing a sense of belonging – connecting people leaving prison with befrienders who are unpaid and who are simply in their lives because they want to be. When people know they matter to somebody, it helps build resilience against reoffending.”

About Bethany Christian TrustBethany Christian Trust is a national charity working across Scotland to change the story of homelessness. We run 30 key services from Stornoway to Edinburgh, supporting over 7,000 people each year. From our fleet of care vans delivering a warm meal and a chat to people in need, to community employability drop-ins and supported housing, we are here to support individuals at any stage of their journey out of homelessness.

About the CCFThe Christian Funders’ Forum (CFF) was formed in 2014 by a group of Grantmakers who wanted to come together to enhance their collaborative impact. There are currently more than 50 members in the CFF, whose combined annual giving in the UK and overseas totals more than £70 million. The CFF is a powerful collective of grant-makers who are transforming lives and communities through their vital support in addressing social needs and helping the vulnerable.

About Connect to CommunityConnect to Community supports people with experience of the criminal justice system by providing a mentor that connects and integrates them to live transformed lives in the community. All Connect to Community mentors are part of a local church. They each offer to walk voluntarily with people on release to address the crucial issues of accommodation, addiction, work or training that may face people after leaving prison. Mentors are trained and committed to supporting people for up to 12 months.