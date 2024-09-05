Bikers and Police join forces to tackle deaths on Scotland's Roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police Scotland is currently prioritising the tackling of motorcycle related road traffic accidents and associated fatalities. This consists of a number of events across the country. What most will not be aware of is that locally based motorcycle clubs are assisting in these events. In the Edinburgh area, that club is EDAM: Edinburgh and District Advanced Motorcyclists. So what is EDAM and in what way is it contributing to bringing down road accidents involving motorcycles?

Edinburgh and District Advanced Motorcyclists is not merely a “biker” club. We are a registered charity affiliated to the Institute of Advanced Motorists, a UK wide organisation which aims to improve vehicle driving standards and road safety. The IAM provides a structured course and materials which ensures that our “National Observers”, who provide guidance to motorcyclists, are qualified to a national standard monitored by the Institute of the Motor Industry. The advice provided is based on the Police system of motorcycle control which has been used to train Police motorcyclists since the 1930s.

In order to pass their IAM Advanced test, motorcyclists must be members of the IAM and EDAM and pay a fee and a contribution towards the petrol costs of the observer. It is a very sound investment in the safe and enjoyable use of their motorcycles. EDAM however, is able to provide a 100% refund to riders under the age of 29 who pass the test, via a substantial bequest provided by the generosity of the late Alison Laidlaw, formerly a teacher in south Edinburgh.

In July and August 2024, a significant rise in motorcycle fatalities prompted Police Scotland to initiate a series of “Biker Aware” events across the country. EDAM National Observers are providing support to PS motorcycle traffic patrol officers in offering free observed rides to motorcyclists who attend these events. The rider who is observed is then given advice, regarding such matters as road positioning, identifying road hazards, use of speed and other issues after the hazard is identified etc. All our observers are bike enthusiasts and veterans of many thousands of miles riding motorbikes and the advice provided is always given in that spirit.

IAM observers offer vital advice to bikers

If there’s a motorcyclist in your family, please encourage him/her to attend one of these events or, failing that, get in touch with EDAM via our website www.edam.org.uk or our pages on Facebook or Twtter @edamlive.