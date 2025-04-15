Black Ivy Easter Egg collection for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Black Ivy enlisted the help of customers, friends and the local community to collect Easter Eggs for charity 'Children First', all of which will be distributed across Edinburgh and Scotland to bring a little extra joy to children this Easter. We received over 120 easter eggs and want to thank everyone for helping us to make a difference.

.