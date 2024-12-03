Blackhall Mosque announces exciting Imam vacancies to lead community development

Blackhall Mosque in Edinburgh is seeking visionary leaders to join its team as Imams, offering a unique opportunity to shape the spiritual and social future of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a competitive salary, relocation support, and roles for female scholars, this is more than a job—it’s a chance to inspire, educate, and lead meaningful change. Apply now to be part of this transformative journey.

Blackhall Mosque in Edinburgh has announced a remarkable opportunity for qualified individuals to join its team as full-time or part-time Imams, with a competitive salary starting at £26,000 annually, depending on experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roles aim to drive the spiritual, educational, and social development of the mosque, fostering its transformation into a beacon of support and guidance for the wider community.

Blackhall Mosque Edinburgh

A Call for Inspirational Leadership

The advertised Head Imam role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including leading prayers, delivering lectures and courses, overseeing community outreach programs, and officiating ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

The position is designed to suit someone with a vision for cultivating a vibrant and cohesive environment, grounded in both religious principles and a deep understanding of community needs.

The mosque also extends its invitation to female scholars, offering tailored positions to further enhance the educational offerings and inclusivity of its programs.

Blackhall Mosque Edinburgh

Competitive Benefits and Relocation Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understanding the challenges associated with relocation, Blackhall Mosque is offering a relocation package for candidates moving from outside Edinburgh. This added incentive underlines the mosque’s commitment to attracting top talent who can bring meaningful change and leadership to the community.

A Unique Opportunity for Growth

“This is more than just a job—it’s a chance to make a real difference,” a mosque spokesperson said. “Our aim is to provide a supportive environment for the community while nurturing the spiritual and educational development of all its members.”

The role presents a chance for an Imam to work on impactful projects that position Blackhall Mosque as a cornerstone of society in Edinburgh. Those with the skills and experience to develop outreach programs, lead Friday khutbahs, and foster meaningful engagement with the community are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Applications are open to individuals from across the UK and beyond. Interested candidates can apply by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting opportunity promises not only professional growth but also the chance to make a profound difference in the lives of many.

For those ready to take on this meaningful challenge, Blackhall Mosque offers the chance to lead with purpose and leave a lasting legacy.