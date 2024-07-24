Blood Bikes Scotland unique fundraising event
The event came about after Phil Dodsworth, a BBS trustee, gave a talk about the crucial work of the charity to Heriot WI which inspired Julie to put on this unique fundraising afternoon, kindly giving her time to showcase her internationally acclaimed skills at Carcant Farm with the help of sheepdogs Gwen, Mickey and Molly.
Commenting on the event, Phil said: "The weather was terrific, and the four-legged action courtesy of Julie's working dogs was outstanding. Guests came from as far away as Texas and Colorado to see Julie in action and the feedback was just excellent. This really was a fascinating demonstration from a master of her craft."
All the money raised on the day through ticket and tray bake sales, as well as a raffle with prizes generously donated by local firms, goes directly to supporting the work of Blood Bikes: the free-of-charge, professional, rapid-response medical transport service for NHS Scotland has saved the organisation almost £325k in the last 12 months alone.
• For more information on the work of Blood Bikes Scotland, please visit our website here: https://bloodbikesscotland.co.uk/• For more information on Julie Hill and her work at Neth Hill Border Collies, please visit her website here: https://nethhillbordercollies.co.uk/index.html
