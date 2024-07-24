Blood Bikes Scotland unique fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, June 30, some 30 members of the public were treated to a special sheepdog demonstration from world champion working dog handler Julie Hill of Neth Hill Border Collies, raising a fantastic £1,450 for Blood Bikes Scotland (BBS) in the process.

The event came about after Phil Dodsworth, a BBS trustee, gave a talk about the crucial work of the charity to Heriot WI which inspired Julie to put on this unique fundraising afternoon, kindly giving her time to showcase her internationally acclaimed skills at Carcant Farm with the help of sheepdogs Gwen, Mickey and Molly.

Commenting on the event, Phil said: "The weather was terrific, and the four-legged action courtesy of Julie's working dogs was outstanding. Guests came from as far away as Texas and Colorado to see Julie in action and the feedback was just excellent. This really was a fascinating demonstration from a master of her craft."

All the money raised on the day through ticket and tray bake sales, as well as a raffle with prizes generously donated by local firms, goes directly to supporting the work of Blood Bikes: the free-of-charge, professional, rapid-response medical transport service for NHS Scotland has saved the organisation almost £325k in the last 12 months alone.

Julie putting her dogs through their paces.