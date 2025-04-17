BMW tops the list of Edinburgh’s most sold used cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s capital is showing a love for premium German engineering, as new research from Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, reveals that BMW and Volkswagen are the most in-demand car brands among dealers in Edinburgh on its Sell My Car platform.

In Edinburgh, 14 per cent of used cars that receive an offer to buy are BMW, followed by Volkswagen at 12 per cent. If you own one of these cars, there’s strong buyer interest with car dealers from all over the UK actively looking to purchase quality cars — creating a prime opportunity for private sellers.

The insights come from Carwow’s Sell My Car service, which analysed thousands of listings submitted by Edinburgh-based sellers. Through the platform, drivers can list their cars and receive bids from over 5,500 trusted dealers nationwide in daily online auctions.

The data highlights a clear demand in the Scottish capital for premium vehicles—cars that suit the city’s blend of historic cobbled streets and modern infrastructure, while still offering comfort and long-distance reliability. BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Ford top the list of most-offered makes in the city.

When it comes to specific models, the Volkswagen Golf takes the top spot, closely followed by the BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Polo—proving that compact yet high-quality hatchbacks remain a firm favourite among Edinburgh motorists.

The Scottish capital’s most offered-on used cars:

Volkswagen Golf, petrol, black

petrol, black BMW 1 Series, petrol, black

petrol, black Volkswagen Polo, petrol, grey

petrol, grey Ford Fiesta, petrol, red

petrol, red BMW X3, diesel, black

Striking colours:

Colour preferences in Edinburgh stand out from the national trend. While black remains the most frequently listed colour, Edinburgh sellers are significantly more likely to list red cars than the UK average.

In fact, the share of red cars receiving offers in Edinburgh is 3.4% higher than the national figure (11.0% vs. 7.6%). Whereas black cars receive fewer offers than average, sitting 3.7% below the national rate (19.1% vs. 22.8%). This reflects a subtle but distinct local taste for bolder colour choices compared to other regions.

Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said: “Edinburgh sellers are listing a great mix of cars, from practical city runarounds to premium models like the BMW X3 and Volkswagen Golf. It’s especially interesting to see a local trend toward red cars—proof that drivers in the capital aren’t afraid to stand out. With strong buyer demand, it’s a great time for Edinburgh motorists to get competitive offers.”

More than three million drivers used Carwow to value their cars last year, with many securing sales for around £1,000 more than through part exchange at a dealership. With demand remaining high, Edinburgh car owners are well-positioned to take advantage of serious bidding power from dealers across the UK.