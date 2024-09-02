Borders International Competition closes with world wide entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winner to be announced at the J.M. Wilson Literary Dinner in Berwick on October 2nd.

The 2024 Wilson’s Tales 100 Word competition closed on August 31st with entries from around the world - New Zealand, Australia, India, the Americas, and of course from local entrants throughout the Borders.

Andrew Ayre, Director of The Wilson’s Tales Project commented “We started the competition in the spirit of inviting local people to participate, and the number of entries from around the world is astounding. It demonstrates that ‘Tales of the Borders’ still has the resonance in far away places that the first editions back in the nineteenth century possessed. There is a universal love of story telling, and in the high speed digital world 100 words is enough to present a Tale to make the reader laugh, cry, or think deeply. The judges once again will have a hard time to arrive at a winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is now in its third year of open entry, with the winner being announced at a Dinner held on October 2nd each year to mark the anniversary of the death of J.M. Wilson. Previous winning entries can be seen and heard on the website wilsonstales.co.uk where tickets are also available. The Literary Dinner celebrates one of Berwick's forgotten literary heros, presenting his work, and featuring a dramatic presentation of one of his Tales. New for 2024 is an allied event at Paxton House on October 4th, presenting six short plays adapted from the Tales.