Brave Survivor of Trauma takes a 'Big Stroll' to Raise Money for HorseTime
Denise McGrail, 46, from Gorebridge, is doing the 'Big Stroll', 11 miles at The Edinburgh Kilt Walk to raise funds for HorseTime, Coldstream - the charity she credits for helping her heal following decades of trauma.
Denise was diagnosed with complex PTSD in 2020 and for the last 4 years has been recieving support from HorseTime. "Initially I completed two workshops, understanding behaviour and resillience and regulation which taught me about healthy relationships and how to regulate my CPTSD symptoms. Afterwards I realised I still had a lot of work to do so I undertook 1 to 1 sessions which were tailored specifically to me" says Denise.
But with the help of the charity, Denise says she started to recover. "I completed an MSc in Medical Anthropolgy from The University of Edinburgh, got back to driving my car after being in an accident. I also trained as a chocolatier and set up my own chocolate business which is thriving".
"HorseTime holds a special place in my heart. I once was unable to walk down the street but know I am able to complete 11 miles thanks to this amazing charity. It is essential that the work continues to support many more people like me to thrive in life".
If you would like to sponsor Denise, please visit, https://home.justgiving.com?utm_id=3&utm_term=y7G79JmqX
