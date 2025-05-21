Breast cancer charity grants £25k to the House of Hope in Edinburgh

To celebrate the Pink Ribbon Foundation's 25th anniversary this month it has awarded a special one-off grant of £25,000 to The House of Hope Drop-in Centre in Edinburgh.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making charity with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of those who are suffering from, have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Since the foundation launched in May 2000, it has supported over 300 breast cancer charities. To celebrate this milestone, it has awarded five breast cancer charities across the UK a special one-off grant of £25,000 each.

The House of Hope Drop-in Centre in Edinburgh aims to offer a safe haven where community is stronger than breast cancer. ‘The House of Hope’ will be a permanent community-based support and wellbeing centre specifically for those impacted by breast cancer. The Pink Ribbon Foundation’s donation will help the Edinburgh-based charity to provide crucial support to breast cancer patients and their families across Scotland. The grant will be used to renovate two rooms in their newly acquired, historic building—transforming them into a state-of-the-art therapy room and a spacious studio. These upgrades will significantly expand the support services they can offer.

Jonathan Prince, Founder of the Pink Ribbon Foundation says, “To mark 25 years of supporting those affected by breast cancer, the Pink Ribbon Foundation is proud to award £25,000 to this outstanding charity. These grants celebrate our milestone anniversary and honour the inspiring work being done across the UK to support individuals living with and recovering from breast cancer. We are deeply grateful to The House of Hope for applying for funding and we are thrilled to help them help families across Scotland.”

For many smaller charities, a grant from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can make a huge difference - providing a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses and vital research.

Prince continues, “Congratulations to The House of Hope. We are honoured to support your work and celebrate the strength, hope, and resilience you bring to the breast cancer community. We hope to be doing the same for another 25 years!”