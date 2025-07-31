Broxburn Boot Bank receives support from local MP Gregor Poynton

Local MP for the Livingston constituency, Gregor Poynton, has shown his support for the Broxburn Boot Bank by making a donation during a recent visit to Broxburn United Sports Club. He was joined by Jenny Young, Scottish Labour’s candidate for the Bathgate constituency in the upcoming election.

Broxburn United Sports Club, whose mission is to “provide sporting, educational and social opportunities within our community to change lives for the better,” continues to make a meaningful impact through initiatives like the Broxburn Boot Bank.

The boot bank offers families access to free or donated football boots, shin pads, socks, and goalkeeper gloves—helping to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure every child has the opportunity to take part in sport.

The boot bank model is becoming increasingly popular across the country, with many local football clubs now operating similar schemes.

Gregor Poynton MP, Jenny Young and Paul Rafferty outside Broxburn United Sports Club.

In addition to the boot bank, Broxburn United Sports Club delivers a wide range of community-focused programmes. These include health and wellbeing classes for adults and young people, as well as ‘B Inspired’—a disability coaching initiative that provides inclusive opportunities for individuals of all abilities to engage in sport at their own pace.

Mr Poynton, who has previously supported the club by sponsoring signage at the Albyn Park ground, commended the organisation’s continued efforts.

Speaking about the donation, he said: “The football boot bank is a fantastic addition to an already community-driven club.

“As MP for the Livingston constituency, I’m committed to supporting families in need and ensuring young people have access to opportunities that promote physical health and wellbeing.

“Broxburn United is an outstanding club - constantly growing and now fielding a senior men’s side, Broxburn Athletic, in the Lowland League. We wish the team all the best for the season ahead.

“Initiatives like the boot bank make a real difference, and I hope this contribution helps give more young people the chance to enjoy football over the summer.”

Jenny Young, Scottish Labour’s candidate for Bathgate, also commented: “This is a fantastic initiative that helps make sport more accessible to children in Broxburn.

“It was a pleasure to meet some of the coaches and learn more about the wide range of activities available for our young people.

“As a former teacher, I understand just how important sport and physical activity are in helping young people develop new skills, build confidence, and have fun. I look forward to supporting the club in any way I can.”

A spokesperson for Broxburn United Sports Club added: “We are delighted to receive the donation of boots, shin pads and gloves to add to our "boot and equipment bank

“The donation from Gregor Poynton MP will be distributed to children at very reasonable prices or free of charge.

“This donation supports children's participation in football by breaking down barriers linked to the cost of living. Boots and equipment are recycled further highlighting our commitment to our sustainability ambitions”

Broxburn United Sports Club continues to demonstrate its commitment to community development by creating inclusive and supportive spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds. With a growing presence in competitive football and a strong ethos of giving back, the club serves as a source of pride and inspiration for the local area.