The trendy district was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

Bruntsfield is the most stylish place to live in Edinburgh, according to a new survey.

In second place in Edinburgh was Cramond, Marchmont was third, West End was fourth and Leith was fifth.

Bruntsfield, the most stylish place to live in Edingburgh.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

The hit Netflix drama One Day was filmed throughout Edinburgh including Viewforth in Bruntsfield.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Edinburgh.

Bruntsfield is a well-established and affluent neighbourhood located south of the city centre. It is known for its independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as its beautiful green spaces.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Bruntsfield is the most stylish place to live in Edinburgh.

"All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Edinburgh. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

