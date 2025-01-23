Building a brighter future for neurodiverse children in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Speech and Language Communication Company (S-L-Co), a charity that supports young people with communication impairment was delighted to receive a donation of £8,720 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The generous funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of weekly ‘Robotics and Lego Groups’ in Edinburgh for a year.

Arianna Patterson, Executive Director of S-L-Co: “ This fantastic award will allow us to help neurodiverse children and young people have fun together and build their social communication skills.

“Children who experience exclusion through their inability to communicate and keep up with their peers, face real disadvantage. Our Robotics and Lego Clubs are so much fun and socially connect children of all ages through play. Thank you, Morrison Foundation, for helping us give a voice to children!"

S-L-Co provide support to children and young people with communication difficulties in communities across Scotland

The charity has been providing essential services in Scotland for more than 25 years. Initially an arm of Afasic UK, and now operating independently as a Scottish Charity, the Speech and Language Communication Company offers practical and emotional support, information, a helpline, and e-learning resources to children, young people and families affected across the whole of Scotland.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that the Foundation has been able to support the vital work of S-L-Co. The weekly Lego and robotics groups look like amazing fun, as well as an innovative way for children to express themselves and communicate with each other. It’s great that we’ve been able to make such a difference.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.