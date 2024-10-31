Building Confidence with Edinburgh Open Workshop

Edinburgh Open Workshop has just launched a scheme to support new makers keen to start their woodworking journey and build their confidence and skills working with tools and machinery.

Post Induction Projects are perfect for beginners or those who have already taken an introductory class and are looking for a bit more experience before tackling that big dream project.

Like Lego - but with wood, power tools and machinery - each project comes with a customisable design, instruction booklet & videos, materials, and in-person support from our friendly and experienced Workshop Team.

Projects are tiered so you ‘level up’ with all three or jump right into the one that suits you best, including:

Charcuterie Board | £60

⁠Plywood Stool | £60

⁠Multi-Purpose Crate | £80

Once you’ve got a Membership and Basic Induction under your belt, simply choose the project you prefer and you are ready to book, create, and then revel in your own skills.

They also make a great gift for the future woodworker in your life. Our Gift of Making Gift Voucher (£120) covers a standard membership, Post Induction Project, and their first space hire.

For further information click here - Post Induction Projects - designed for you! — Edinburgh Open Workshop or contact [email protected] / 0131 555 6866.