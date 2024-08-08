Burberry steps into the fitness world

Thomas Malcolm Burberry is a direct descendant of Thomas Burberry, the founder of the Burberry fashion brand. He has recently left his corporate job to create an Edinburgh based personal training business - Burberry Fitness.

The first name "Thomas" has been passed down to all first born sons since Old Tom, as he was known, founded the Burberry brand. Malcolm did not follow in the fashion footsteps but instead worked in high end corporate event catering before leaving post Covid to follow his dream of being a personal trainer and helping others improve their fitness. Malcolm established Burberry Fitness in July and offers a bespoke mobile service bringing all the equipment to your door. He hopes to be able to help time poor people achieve thier fitness goals and make positive health and lifestyle changes. He operates in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.