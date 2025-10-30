Bus operator Lothian named Best In-House Marketing Team of the Year

Lothian's Marketing team were honoured for their creative talent and campaigns across the last 12 months.

Lothian has been awarded ‘Best In-House Marketing Team of the Year’ at this year’s Prolific North Marketing Awards.

Held in Leeds on Thursday 24 October, the annual awards celebrate the best creative talent, campaigns, and agencies shaping the marketing landscape in Scotland and Northern England.

The bus operator’s marketing team design and deliver campaigns that promote Lothian as the gold standard for reliable, affordable and accessible public transport. There was tough competition in the category with 9 other shortlisted nominees including The Beatles Story and Forbes Solicitors.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of senior leaders from some of the biggest brands, agencies, and organisations in the UK. This year’s panel included representatives from Formula 1, Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) and ITV Studios.

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director at Lothian, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the team have been recognised in their field for their talent, creativity and dedication. Every campaign we write, design and deliver aims to promote our products and services, and shine a light on the vital role that Lothian plays in our community.”

