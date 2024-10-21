Businesses’ profit expectations at three-year low as Autumn Budget approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP finds that mid-market business confidence is faltering ahead of the Autumn Budget on 30 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Profit growth expectations are also expected to sink to a three-year low and confidence in their funding position continues a downward trajectory since the beginning of the year.

The firm’s latest Business Outlook Tracker*, which surveyed 603 UK mid-sized businesses in October, finds that just over one third (39%) of respondents expect their businesses’ profits to increase over the next six months. This is the lowest level seen since December 2021 and a significant -30 percentage point (pp) drop compared to February this year (69%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With interest rates remaining high at 5%, despite inflation falling, businesses’ confidence in their funding position also continued a steady decline in October. Confidence dropped -3pp compared to July, and -9pp compared to February.

Stuart Preston, Partner and Practice Leader

Whilst overall confidence in the economy remains stable, there has been a slight increase in businesses’ pessimism about the outlook of the UK economy across this year. As we approach the new Government’s first Budget, 13% of businesses are pessimistic about its outlook, a +4pp increase compared to February 2024.

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Preston, Partner and Practice Leader at Grant Thornton UK LLP in Scotland, said: “The low levels of growth expectations are in line with what we’re seeing in the market. Whilst the economy has shown more resilience than many expected and we managed to avoid a recession, in recent months the Government narrative has been increasingly pessimistic about the state of public finances and the spending gap, warming up businesses and the financial markets to the expected tax changes in the Budget. However, the downbeat tone has undoubtedly impacted business’ confidence around the economy and their own profits, which in turn hinders investment and growth.

“The symbiotic relationship between the economy and the mid-market should not be underestimated. Earlier this year our analysis of UK businesses’ labour productivity, when measured as average annual revenue per employee, showed that UK mid-market business productivity has surpassed that of larger and smaller companies for the last six years, making them the engine room of the UK economy. At the International Investment Summit, we heard the good news about several large corporate businesses planning significant investments into the UK but given the mid-market's vital contribution to the UK’s productivity, it’s important that the Government also prioritises building mid-market confidence by incentivising their ability to invest in growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the Government narrative changes post-Budget, focusing more on Invest 35 and the Industrial Strategy, which are designed to encourage investment and productivity, we expect to see business confidence rebound. “As for the Budget, business leaders will be looking to understand the impacts of any changes on their finances and running this through their business plans. This will allow them to mitigate the impacts in some cases or to adjust their businesses accordingly.”

While many businesses are already feeling unsure of their financial position, the research also finds that almost all of those surveyed expect to see some taxes/costs to businesses increase over the next 12 months. The taxes that businesses feel would pose the biggest challenge to them, if increased, are found to be: Environmental taxes (30%) /capital Gains Tax (30%) Corporation Tax (29%) Business Rates (29%)

All the businesses surveyed are now looking to the government for support. The three areas that businesses would most like to see the government focus on in the Budget are, tax incentives for businesses to invest in: Capital (30%) Skills (28%) R&D (27%)