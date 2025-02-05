Buzzworks whisky 'bond' is a "dream come true" for Scots rugby stars Schoeman and van Der Merwe

Leading Scottish hospitality group, Buzzworks, has announced an exciting new venture with trailblazing whisky company Against The Grain, as it continues to elevate its hospitality offering across its venues.

Founded by Scottish rugby sensations Duhan van Der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman, Buzzworks will be stocking their stunning 12-year-old Speyside single malt, Hirundine, in each of its 21 venues across Scotland.

The announcement comes as Scotland’s Six Nations campaign gets underway, with the national side’s first game resulting in a 31-19 victory against Italy at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (February 1).

David Howie, Company Bar Manager at Buzzworks said: “We are thrilled to be working with Against The Grain by bringing the brand’s exceptional 12-year-old Speyside single malt to all of our venues across Scotland.

Buzzworks has announced a new venture with Against The Grain, founded by Scots rugby stars Pierre Schoeman (pictured) and Duhan van Der Merwe

“Hirundine is a fantastic addition to our whisky collection and reflects our dedication to bringing our guests some of the most exciting and memorable food and drink experiences.

“Working with Duhan and Pierre, who share our passion for excellence and innovation, has been an absolute privilege so far, and we’re excited for our customers to enjoy this outstanding tipple at Buzzworks venues.

“We have lots of exciting plans up our sleeve with Against The Grain, which we can’t wait to share more details about in the coming months.”

Pierre Schoeman, co-founder of Against The Grain, said: "We're thrilled to blend our passion for rugby and whisky, creating a unique experience that celebrates Scottish heritage.

Against The Grain's 12-year-old Speyside whisky, Hirundine, will be available at Buzzworks venues across Scotland

“Our partnership with Buzzworks and Against The Grain exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation, offering fans and guests a taste of Scotland that’s as rich as our game."

Duhan van Der Merwe, co-founder of Against The Grain, added: "Teaming up with Buzzworks and Against The Grain is a dream come true, combining my love for rugby and fine whisky.

“This partnership not only showcases the spirit of Scotland but also brings our fans and patrons together to celebrate our culture.

“We can't wait for everyone to enjoy Hirundine and experience the excitement of the Six Nations with us!"

Pierre Schoeman, co-founder of Against The Grain, at Scotts Port Edgar

Hirundine 12-year-old single malt is now available for guests to enjoy at all Buzzworks venues across Scotland. What’s more Buzzworks venues across Scotland will be showing Six Nations Games live, including at Vic’s, T-Bar, The Fox, The Coach House, The Corner House, The Mill House, The Bridge Inn and Thirty Knots.

To learn more, and to book a table at any one of their 21 venues, visit the website.

To find out more about Against The Grain, follow them on social media.