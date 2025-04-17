Cala Homes pledges programme of community support for West Lothian village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A range of community support initiatives for people living in Winchburgh, West Lothian, has been unveiled by Cala Homes (East), designed to provide long-term benefits to the local community.

The Community Pledge for the homebuilder’s Millgate Lawns development, developed alongside Winchburgh Developments Limited (WDL) and various local groups, includes a bespoke programme of activities designed to address the needs of the area in a meaningful and measurable way.

A key highlight is Cala’s ongoing collaboration with Winchburgh’s Community Growing Group, (WCGG) which will continue through a series of annual projects, including Cala investing £1,000 to the group every year until 2027.

John West, Co-Founder of WCGG, said: “We’re proud to be one of the most active community groups in Winchburgh, working tirelessly from March through to October each year to make a positive impact.

"We’re currently preparing for our much-anticipated Easter event, which is a real highlight for the local community. Cala’s generous £1,000 donation this year will play a huge part in helping us provide fantastic entertainment, including stilt walkers, to ensure families have a memorable day out.

"In the past, Cala’s support has helped us purchase compost, sleepers, and seeds - all of which have played a key role in transforming our 1.5-acre growing space. Their continued support will also help us deliver future projects, which we’re incredibly grateful for.”

He added: "Without the backing of housebuilders like Cala, it would be incredibly difficult for us to continue putting on free community events and maintaining the positive momentum we’ve built over the years."

Another aspect of the pledge is the Showhome of Support initiative, where ten businesses located within a 10 mile radius of the site will be selected to feature within the designs of Cala’s Garvie, Cairn and Allan showhomes, which launched in January. This will provide the businesses with a unique platform to showcase their products to a wide audience of prospective homeowners.

Cala is also in discussions with Winchburgh Developments Limited (WDL) regarding the establishment of a joint ‘Community Chest’ fund. This initiative would see both Cala and WDL contributing to a fund which aims to give local community groups the opportunity to apply for funding. Further information on timings and applications will be shared on the WDL and Cala websites in due course.

As part of its commitment to supporting education in the region, the housebuilder has also established valuable links with local schools to provide informative and engaging programmes for pupils.

Last year, Cala delivered its Stay Safe, Stay Away presentation to pupils at Winchburgh Primary School, promoting safety awareness around construction sites. Cala continues to collaborate with Winchburgh Academy as part of its ongoing partnership programme. This initiative aims to inspire and educate students about career opportunities within the construction industry, equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge for the future.

Elaine Carrigan, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “Our Community Pledge for Millgate Lawns is designed to create a lasting, positive impact for the residents of Winchburgh. From supporting well established community groups, to celebrating local businesses through our Showhome of Support, our aim is to strengthen the bonds within this vibrant community.

“We are excited to continue working with local groups and organisations, collaborating on initiatives that will make a tangible difference for years to come.”.

The Community Pledge is a UK-wide initiative across the Cala Group, designed to go above and beyond standard planning obligations. Each Pledge is tailored to the needs of the local community and is informed by input from Cala’s on-the-ground teams.

The Millgate Lawns Community Pledge follows similar successful projects in West Lothian, including Winchburgh’s Oakbank, Linlithgow’s Preston Glade and Calderwood’s East Calder initiatives.

Having launched in August 2024, the Millgate Lawns development offers a fantastic variety of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, perfectly situated to take advantage of the huge range of fantastic amenities the area has to offer.

An open viewing weekend for the three-bedroom homes will take place from April 25-27. No appointment is necessary – visitors are welcome to drop by and explore the showhome and additional furnished view homes at their leisure.

Prices for three-bedroom homes at Millgate Lawns start from £284,995. To learn more, and to register your interest, visit the website.