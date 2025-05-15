Calling all mini explorers – sandcastle creators wanted: win your spot at Tumbles’ exclusive reopening celebration

Edinburgh Leisure invites brave young adventurers to join Emma, Fox, and Squirrel on an epic journey through the newly reimagined Tumbles Soft Play at Portobello, Edinburgh. The lucky adventurers will be among the first to discover the exciting new world that awaits within Explorer Island.

Ashliegh Murray, Manager at Tumbles at Portobello, said: “Our Explorer Island is a whole world of fun. An island where anything is possible, and adventure awaits! We’re looking to our customers to be part of the excitement when we reopen.

“Our new play frame will feature Emma, an adventurous redhead with a baseball cap and torch, alongside her trusty companions Fox and Squirrel. These young explorers are searching for brave new friends to join their quest for play and discovery.”

“We’re inviting parents and kids to unleash their creativity and to send us a photo of their little adventurer with a sandcastle they’ve built, (even if it’s with a little help from their friends, siblings or parents), and a short description explaining why their little adventurer should be part of this grand adventure. The Edinburgh Leisure team will select their favourite 15 explorers to join us at the exclusive reopening party, date and time still to be announced.”

The character Emma from Tumbles at Portobello Soft Play

As the latest of Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft plays to receive a makeover, Tumbles at Portobello is undergoing an exciting transformation. The renovations include:

• Interactive elements in the baby and toddler zones

• Reconfigured layout for enhanced play experiences

• Upgraded versions of current favourite features

Tumbles soft play at Portobello has undergone a refurbishment

• Extended café seating with fixed options to maximise space

• New flooring in the soft play and café area

• A refreshed reception area on the first floor

• Redecorated birthday party room for the return of celebration packages

Join other adventurers at the newly refurbished Tumbles at Portobello

How To Enter

• Send an email to [email protected] with:

• A photo of your little explorer, dressed for adventure, next to their sandcastle creation

• A brief explanation (300 words or less) of why they should join Emma, Fox, and Squirrel at the reopening party

Win your sport at Tumbles Exclusive Reopening Party

• Child’s name and date of birth

• Parent/guardian contact number and email

All entries must be received by 5pm, Tuesday, 27th May 2025.

The Tumbles team will select 15 children from across age groups to be their special “star guests” at the grand reopening celebration, where they’ll join other young adventurers in being the first to explore the reimagined play space.

Edinburgh Leisure is a charity dedicated to creating opportunities for everyone to lead more active, healthy lives. They operate over 30 sports and leisure facilities throughout Edinburgh, including three soft play centres designed to inspire active play and imagination in children.

Terms and conditions apply: www.edinburghleisure.co.uk