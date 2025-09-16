Camera Obscura triumphs with Inclusion Award at Thistle Awards

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions has been crowned winner of the Inclusion Award at the 2025 Central and East Scotland, regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

The Thistle Awards recognise and honour the very best individuals, businesses, partnerships, and events in the industry for their innovation, excellence and success.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions was recognised for setting a benchmark for inclusive tourism by embedding accessibility, diversity, and compassion into every aspect of its visitor experience. From free carer tickets, sensory backpacks, and a Quiet Space, to digital innovations like a Virtual Tour and Accessibility Guide, the attraction ensures everyone can engage with its interactive exhibits in comfort and confidence.

A diverse team trained in inclusive communication and wellbeing support enriches the experience, while community partnerships, discounted access schemes, and flexible ticketing extend opportunities to disadvantaged groups.

General Manager, Andrew Johnson, from Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, with Inclusion Award from the Thistle Awards regional final.

By continually gathering feedback, refining services, and collaborating with sector peers, Camera Obscura demonstrates an ongoing commitment to welcoming people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities creating a joyful, hands-on environment where no one is left out.

Hundreds of entries were submitted for the Central and East Thistle Awards across 15 categories, as businesses and individuals strove to earn recognition for the part they play in making Scotland such as tremendous place to visit.

General Manager, Andrew Johnson said “We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the Inclusion Award at this year’s Thistle Awards. The calibre of finalists was incredibly strong, which makes this recognition even more humbling.

"It is a true testament to the hard work, creativity, and compassion of our team, who have worked tirelessly to make Camera Obscura & World of Illusions a place where everyone feels welcome. Winning this award inspires us to keep pushing boundaries in inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring every visitor can enjoy the magic of our attraction.”

Guide, Isaac, with the Inclusion Award Thistle Award at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star VisitScotland rated visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh and last year it was the 8th most visited paid attraction in Scotland. Housed in an historic building, it offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with over 100 interactive illusion exhibits and see a demonstration of the 172-year-old Camera Obscura and outstanding panoramic views of the city from the Rooftop Terrace.

It has something to entertain all ages and is open every day from early until late, all year.