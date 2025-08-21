Canal boat future secured after Edinburgh church takes full ownership

A canal boat that has been tied up outside an Edinburgh church and unused for nearly a year will soon set sail once again.

Polwarth Parish Church in Edinburgh has taken over full ownership of "All Aboard" and is delighted that it will be returned to service to bring community groups together and share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Formally part-owned by the church and a social innovation charity called People Know How, the 60-ft long bright blue and yellow wide-beam vessel began operating on the Union Canal in September, 2021.

But it has lain unused since November last year after the charity ceased operating and eventually closed down.

The All Aboard canal boat outside Polwarth Parish Church, Edinburgh.

The All Aboard project employed a coordinator, who was responsible for the day-to-day management of the boat and organising a team of volunteers. People Know How organised the payment roll.

Following the legal transfer of ownership, Polwarth Parish Church, with the support of Edinburgh and West Lothian Presbytery and funding from the TOR Christian Foundation, has now assumed this responsibility.

A coordinator will soon be in place, supported by a team of volunteers, to provide a unique mission community outreach service to groups on the Union Canal, which connects Edinburgh and Falkirk, free of charge.

The financial burden of running the innovative project is substantial and the congregation is holding a coffee morning at the church on Saturday, August 23 between 10am-12pm to raise funds.

People can also donate money via its website, where information on how to book the boat in the future is available.

Dawn Purves, a member of the All Aboard management board, said: "It is with great joy and delight that Polwarth Parish Church has taken full-ownership of the canal boat and we're desperate to use it again for mission outreach and to bring the wider community together.

"It is very popular with groups and in the seven months prior to November last year, nearly 1,000 people used the boat."

Users of All Aboard in the past include a group of elderly people from nearby St Michael's Parish Church, adults with learning difficulties, those affected by homelessness and refugees from Afghanistan who have settled in Edinburgh.

The pace of the boat is slow – around 4mph – and travelling along the canal through the city into the countryside helps provide a sense of peace and calm and create an atmosphere to support and encourage people who are struggling with their mental health.

Mrs Purves said: "We are looking forward to once again welcoming a wide variety of groups that support the wellbeing, wholeness and development of others and using it as a congregation to share the Good News of Jesus Christ to people of all ages.

"The boat is a key part of the church's mission outreach, used to welcome the stranger as Jesus commanded, and activities will take place whether it is sailing on the canal or moored at the pontoon.

"We will be encouraging groups from nearby churches to use the boat for Sunday School, Bible studies and prayer sessions."

Custom designed with a galley kitchen, toilet, and flexible social space, All Aboard is a wheelchair accessible, safe space to gather, socialise and improve wellbeing and community cohesion.

Mrs Purves added: "Plans are evolving and we hope very soon to have access for all users with the purchase of special stairs that turn into an accessible lift at the bow end.

"The coffee morning this Saturday in the Drennan Hall and gardens will help raise funds for the running of the boat.

"Visitors will be able to visit the boat, which will not be sailing, and can meet the new mascot, MacBoaty.

"All are warmly welcome to join us to celebrate All Aboard's return to action on the Union Canal."