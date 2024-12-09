Canterbury Travel hosts 30th annual day trip from Edinburgh to Lapland for FACE charity families

On Saturday, December 7, Canterbury Travel, the award-winning Lapland specialist, worked with Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh to host their 30th annual Enchanting Lapland day trip to Finland for 40 passengers who have experienced the loss of a close family member.

Christmas is a difficult time of year for those grieving and the Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh team and Canterbury Travel have partnered since 1994 to bring as much Christmas joy as possible to these families.

The families flew from Edinburgh to Enontekiö (Finland) to join the Search for Santa. An action-packed adventure awaited them including an exciting sleigh transfer from the airport to a beautiful location in the Lappish countryside before visiting a snow igloo and traditional Arctic activities including a reindeer sleigh ride, snowmobiling and tobogganing.

Donna Blackmore, Head of Marketing at Canterbury Travel, said: “Our relationship with Face Charity Cancer Edinburgh charity has been a very special one for the last 30 years and we are pleased that we help bring some Christmas spirit to families learning to cope with their loss.”

John Macaulay MBE, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh, said: “We are very grateful for the support that Canterbury Travel has shown us since 1994 and it means so much to us that we can work together on these trips each year.

"Our goal is always to make a difference to these families. Our annual day trips to Lapland are always wonderful and help the families to create new memories during a difficult time”.

For further information on Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh, visit www.face.scot