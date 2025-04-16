Care company urges families to watch for signs that elderly parents may need support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of the Easter weekend, a care business is urging families to watch out for signs their elderly loved one might need extra help.

The warning from home care company, Home Instead, West Lothian comes as the long weekend approaches, a time when families often get together and may see that an ageing loved one needs some help.

The care business has launched a new free checklist which families can use to assess how their loved one is doing.

Graham Stevenson, owner of Home Instead West Lothian, said: “Easter is a special time for families to come together, making it the perfect opportunity to check in on elderly loved ones. Small changes in their behaviour or home environment can be early signs that they need extra support. Our free checklist is designed to help families recognise these signs and ensure their loved ones continue to live safely and comfortably.”

Graham Stevenson, Owner of Home Instead West Lothian, holding copies of their 'Spot the Signs' checklist

Home Instead West Lothian helps support older people to live independently and safely at home and its carers, which they call Care Professionals, help with everything from personal care and home help to companionship and specialist care such as dementia or Parkinson’s support.

Graham Stevenson, owner of Home Instead West Lothian, continued: “We strongly encourage people to have a conversation about care earlier so that it doesn’t reach a crisis point when perhaps mum or dad has a fall and has to go into hospital. If you address any issues earlier, it can help your loved one to stay at home for longer, a place where they can feel content with their cherished memories and possessions.”

You can download a checklist by visiting www.careconversations.co.uk or speak to Home Instead by calling 01506 346046 or emailing [email protected]