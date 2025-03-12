Care home is proud to be pit stop for emergency services

Barchester’s Queens Manor care home, on Queensferry Road, is proud to provide a much-needed pit stop for all local emergency services.

At any time of the day or night, hard-working emergency workers can call into the care home to get a hot or cold drink and a tasty bite to eat either to have at the home or to take away with them if time is tight. Everyone at Queens Manor is delighted to be able to offer this service to our wonderful emergency crews to thank them for all that they do.

When crews come to Queens Manor, they are always so glad of a drink and a rest if there is time so staff and residents decided to extend this offer to all emergency teams in the area and they want to spread the word that all blue light staff are always welcome to stop in for a rest and some refreshment. The home has prepared snack bags to keep on hand should a crew have no time to rest and just need to grab a bag and go.

Margaret-Ann Davidson, General Manager for Queens Manor, said: “We all know how hard our emergency services work and how much we rely on them. We wanted to say thank you for all that they do to protect and support us and this is our way of giving back. We want our local emergency services to know they are always welcome here at Queens Manor”.

BHC

Queens Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides residential care and specialist dementia care.