Care home presents cheque to local charity

By Hannah Griffin
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Strachan House care home in Blackhall, Edinburgh recently presented PASDA with a cheque for £600. To contribute to the costs of a special afternoon tea outing for the individuals that the charity supports. PASDA is a charity that offers support to the families, friends and loved ones of autistic adults (over 16).

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed the founder of PASDA, Doctor Jane Neil-McLachlan to a small gathering in the home’s garden to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane, Now a trustee of PASDA,said “It’s really wonderful to have received this cheque, it makes such a significant difference! I am a volunteer with Strachan House. So, to be presented with such an incredible donation from Barchester’s charitable foundation, by the lovely people at Strachan House was such a wonderful gesture”

Strachan House presenting cheque to PASDA Trustee Jane.Strachan House presenting cheque to PASDA Trustee Jane.
Strachan House presenting cheque to PASDA Trustee Jane.

Fran Fisher, General Manager at Strachan House, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. It’s been a real pleasure to show our support and appreciation to Jane as one of our volunteers, as well as being a trustee of PASDA, A small charity that makes such an amazing impact.”

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice