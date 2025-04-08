Care home presents cheque to local charity
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
The care home welcomed the founder of PASDA, Doctor Jane Neil-McLachlan to a small gathering in the home’s garden to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.
Jane, Now a trustee of PASDA,said “It’s really wonderful to have received this cheque, it makes such a significant difference! I am a volunteer with Strachan House. So, to be presented with such an incredible donation from Barchester’s charitable foundation, by the lovely people at Strachan House was such a wonderful gesture”
Fran Fisher, General Manager at Strachan House, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. It’s been a real pleasure to show our support and appreciation to Jane as one of our volunteers, as well as being a trustee of PASDA, A small charity that makes such an amazing impact.”
Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides nursing, Dementia, respite and residential care for long- and short-term stays.