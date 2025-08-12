Care home residents treated to Edinburgh Fringe Cares performance
Residents joined in with the singing and dancing and the hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.
General Manager, Margaret-Ann Davidson said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Queens Manor as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites! Fringe Cares Fest started right here in Queens Manor four years ago and this exciting initiative is growing year on year.”
One resident said: “I’ve had an amazing day – loved every minute!”
Queens Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides residential and residential dementia care for 60 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.