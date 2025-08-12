Care home residents treated to Edinburgh Fringe Cares performance

By Fiona Hardman
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 08:11 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Residents and guests at Queens Manor care home in Barnton enjoyed an afternoon of musical performances as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Cares Fest, now in its fourth year. Classical pianist Matthew Shiel and Fringe artists Busker Dan Sandoval and singer Anna Vanosi performed a selection of classic hits including some old Italian Jazz favourites. The event was opened by the Lord Provost, The Right Honourable Robert Aldridge and was attended by special guests including founder Joe Goldblatt, from the Edinburgh Interfaith Association and his wife.

Residents joined in with the singing and dancing and the hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Margaret-Ann Davidson said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Queens Manor as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites! Fringe Cares Fest started right here in Queens Manor four years ago and this exciting initiative is growing year on year.”

One resident said: “I’ve had an amazing day – loved every minute!”

Queens Manor residents enjoy Edinburgh Fringe Cares performance

Queens Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides residential and residential dementia care for 60 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.

