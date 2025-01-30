Careers in construction: ‘A World of Work Tasters’ event launches for Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Limited free tickets still available for the free-to-attend event at The Engine Shed in Stirling for the next generation to get hands-on experience in construction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Sindall Construction has partnered with Historic Environment Scotland and Developing the Young Workforce to deliver an innovative three-day construction careers event, offering anyone aged 16 and over hands-on experience across seven different trades and professions.

Taking place on Tuesday 4th, Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th March between 8.30am - 3pm at the Engine Shed in Stirling, the free-to-attend event will transform the historic venue into an interactive learning environment. Participants will gain practical experience through immersive 45-minute sessions. The activity stations across each of the days include: Digital Den - Discover digital construction and technology’s place in the built environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s Go Retro! - Learn about Retrofit and building conservation.

A Greener Future - Sustainable construction and our environment .

Count On Us - Calculating the cost of construction.

One Build at a Time - A hands-on practical brickwork workshop.

Carving Out Construction - A hands on practical stonemasonry workshop

Spark – A hands on mechanical and electrical workshop

Work Tasters

The programme brings together expertise from across the construction industry, with specialist sessions being delivered by Morgan Sindall as well as other leading firms including Atkins Realis, Tigers, SIKA, and FES.

Rachael Topping, Learning and Development Advisor at Morgan Sindall Construction Scotland, said: “This pioneering programme showcases Morgan Sindall’s commitment to building pathways into the construction industry and empowering young people to reach their full potential. By offering hands-on experience across multiple disciplines, we’re not just presenting career options - we’re providing invaluable insights into the transformative opportunities our industry offers.

“Our collaboration with partners and leading industry experts highlights the remarkable outcomes achievable when the private sector engages in nurturing young talent. This initiative is a vital step in shaping the next generation of the workforce, ensuring we equip skilled individuals to drive the future of construction.

“We’re excited to welcome students from across the country and strongly encourage anyone interested in a career in construction to register soon, as spaces are filling up quickly. This is a unique chance to gain practical experience and explore the wide array of rewarding roles our industry has to offer. Join us to gain hands-on experience, discover rewarding opportunities, and help shape the future of the construction industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work Tasters

Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your future in construction! For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-world-of-work-tasters-tickets-1106877864489?aff=oddtdtcreator