Carers Week: The Eric Liddell Community shines a light on the invaluable role unpaid carers play in supporting loved ones living with Dementia

During Carers Week 2025, The Eric Liddell Community spotlighted the invaluable role unpaid carers play in supporting loved ones living with dementia. Through its dedicated Carers Programme and specialist Dementia Day Care Service, the Edinburgh-based charity is providing essential respite, meaningful connection, and personalised support for carers across the city.

Caring for a loved one with dementia can be emotionally demanding and socially isolating. According to Carers UK, eight in ten carers regularly experience feelings of loneliness or anxiety. To help support unpaid carers across Edinburgh, The Eric Liddell Community delivers a range of inclusive, practical, and therapeutic services that aim to reduce isolation, improve wellbeing, and provide vital moments of rest and relief.

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, said:“Carers Week was a chance for us to honour the incredible role unpaid carers play in supporting their loved ones living with dementia, while also reaffirming our commitment to supporting them. At The Eric Liddell Community, we’re proud to offer services that not only provide vital respite, but also help reduce isolation, and offer a supportive community with others in a similar position.

"Through our Carers Programme, Dementia Day Care Service, and initiatives like Liddell Lions and Eric’s Escapes, we aim to create to provide companionship and a break from the isolating realities many carers face.”

Unpaid Carers Attending an Expressive Arts Session at The Eric Liddell Community

The Carers Programme is more than just a series of activities - it’s a lifeline, a place where unpaid carers can recharge, rediscover themselves, and build lasting connections. Whether it's the joy of music, the rhythm of dance, or the quiet creativity of the arts, every session offers a chance to step away from daily pressures and embrace moments of renewal. Carers can also develop digital skills, experience holistic therapies, and join social gatherings that remind them they are not alone.

The programme’s impact is best seen in the story of Mary and John, both in their late 80s and living with dementia. As their needs grew, their daughters sought support from The Eric Liddell Community. What followed was nothing short of transformative. John rekindled his passion for gardening, finding peace among flowers and fresh earth, while Mary, once hesitant, discovered confidence through music, proudly contributing to daily activities with a newfound spark.

“We feel so lucky we found you,” their daughter shared, capturing the deep gratitude felt by so many families touched by the programme.

With growing demand, The Eric Liddell Community remains committed to expanding its services, ensuring every unpaid carer in Edinburgh has access to a compassionate, uplifting community. To learn more about the Carers Programme and other available services, visit www.ericliddell.org.