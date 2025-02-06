Celebrating 250 years of history – Edinburgh care home appreciates works of JMW Turner

Residents of Strachan House care home in Edinburgh, were mesmerised by the wonderful works of Joseph Mallord William Turner as they attended the once-in-a-lifetime exhibition at The National Galleries of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last month The National Galleries of Scotland commemorated the 250th birthday of the outstanding British artist JMW Turner.

Residents of Strachan House Care Home were able to appreciate 30 of Turner's watercolours that have come over from Dublin. Interestingly, these works are only to be exhibited to the public in the month of January each year, this is due to the preservation of the collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Frances Fisher, said: “Lots of our residents appreciate art and were thrilled to see the collection. We have had a wonderful day hearing the history of JMW Turner and admiring his works. I’m thrilled that so many of our residents got to witness the wonderful watercolours on Display at The National Galleries in Edinburgh.”

Resident of Strachan house at the National Gallery of Scotland

Katherine, a resident said: “I had a wonderful day admiring Turner’s watercolours. I am very fond of his works, it was so lovely to get to see them and visit the Gallery again.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential, Dementia and nursing care, for short and long-term stays.