Celebrating 250 years of history – Edinburgh care home appreciates works of JMW Turner
In the last month The National Galleries of Scotland commemorated the 250th birthday of the outstanding British artist JMW Turner.
Residents of Strachan House Care Home were able to appreciate 30 of Turner's watercolours that have come over from Dublin. Interestingly, these works are only to be exhibited to the public in the month of January each year, this is due to the preservation of the collection.
General Manager, Frances Fisher, said: “Lots of our residents appreciate art and were thrilled to see the collection. We have had a wonderful day hearing the history of JMW Turner and admiring his works. I’m thrilled that so many of our residents got to witness the wonderful watercolours on Display at The National Galleries in Edinburgh.”
Katherine, a resident said: “I had a wonderful day admiring Turner’s watercolours. I am very fond of his works, it was so lovely to get to see them and visit the Gallery again.”
