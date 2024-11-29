Celebrating Edinburgh’s 900-year anniversary with free creative workshops

Art and Spirituality yoga classes

In celebration of Edinburgh’s 900-year anniversary, Art and Spirituality CIC is delighted to announce a series of free creative activities sponsored by Edinburgh Council.

These workshops aim to celebrate our city’s vibrant cultural diversity while fostering intercultural exchange and community cohesion.

We are excited to kick off this Sunday, 1st December, with a culinary art class, featuring a sushi masterclass to honor the Asian community in South West Edinburgh. Following this, we will host monthly themed workshops, including:

Art Workshop: January 12th

Art and Spirituality meditation class

Music and Dance Workshop: 8th February

Hearts Football Club Anniversary Workshop: 8th March (celebrating 150 years of the Heart of Midlothian FC, where 57% of current players are foreign nationals)

Storytelling Workshop: Spring

Language Exchange Workshop: Summer at Saughton Park

Art and Spirituality art workshops

Art and Spirituality CIC is a creative and healing center based in Gorgie, featuring a yoga studio, therapy room, and a welcoming cafe. Since becoming a social enterprise in 2022, we have engaged over 12,000 attendances (90% women) across nearly 2,000 classes and therapies.

Led by a volunteer team of three passionate ethnic minority women, our mission is to improve mental, emotional, and physical well-being while cultivating a non-judgmental sense of belonging and amplifying underrepresented voices.