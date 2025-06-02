Chaophraya set on milestone fundraising drive for Edinburgh charity to celebrate 20 years

Chaophraya, a staple in the Edinburgh dining scene, is this month launching a fundraising drive as a celebration of its 20-year brand history and to give back to the community in Edinburgh it holds dear.

In its biggest fundraising effort to date, the restaurant is set on raising a huge £20,000 for Life Care across a number of activations.

Life Care provides positive and practical support for older people, ensuring they are supported to thrive in their own homes and are active members of their community.

To raise money for the charity, staff at Edinburgh’s Chaophraya will embark on various fundraising initiatives, such as a unique 16-hour charity walk from Chaophraya Edinburgh to Chaophraya Glasgow, all while carrying a tray with a pint of Singha Beer. The scenic route will pass through key landmarks, towns, and countryside, making for a memorable journey. The walk will conclude with a celebratory event at Chaophraya Glasgow, featuring sponsors and charity representatives to mark the accomplishment.

Chaophraya

Dani Jose Garcia, General Manager at Chaophraya Edinburgh, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our fundraising effort in support of LifeCare, a charity which many of us in the team and in the city hold dear.

“We had the opportunity to work collaboratively alongside the team at the charity to decide on which fundraising tactics would be our best chance at maximum donations, which was a fun process. We’d love for members of the public to support us as much as they can!”

The people of Edinburgh will be able to keep up to date with Chaophraya’s fundraising efforts via our social channels where they can use and follow #ThaiForCharity to showcase all the events, dishes and the impact the charity and donations have. People are also encouraged to donate and keep up to date with the activity here: Supporting the Community | Edinburgh Charity Partnership | 20 Years of Chaophraya | Thai Restaurant

A spokesperson from LifeCare Edinburgh said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Chaophraya customers as their charity partner to celebrate their 20th Anniversary. LifeCare Edinburgh has over 80 years’ experience offering the vital care and support older people need all year round and supports over 900 individuals a year.

"We reported unprecedented levels of enquiries for support through the pandemic and continue to experience rising demand for free and subsidised services through the cost-of-living crisis, with enquiries up over 67% from those living on a low income. We responded to these growing local needs by extending its vital programme of free support.

“We are excited to be working alongside the staff and customers of Chaophraya and can’t wait to help them achieve their goal of raising £20,000, which will go directly towards supporting local older people to thrive in their own homes and be active in their local communities.”

As well as the team at Chaophraya Edinburgh committing to their fundraising feats, the restaurant will also be adding a speciality dish to its menu, Quail Egg Tamarind, to raise money throughout Spring. For every dish purchased, £2 will be donated to LifeCare.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya’s Managing Director, said: "The people of Thailand are ever warm, hospitable and charitable, and so to celebrate our 20th year we wanted to emulate the inspiring culture of Thailand. Across all of our restaurants, we’re committed to raising over £100,000 as a group, our biggest fundraising drive to date.

“And what’s even more special is that each restaurant is supporting a charity local and dear to them – a real opportunity to give back to their communities. We’d love to encourage our diners and the people of Edinburgh to get involved and donate as generously as they are able to, to support our efforts for Life Care.”

This charity fundraising drive comes as part of a wider celebratory campaign from Chaophraya marking 20 years since it first opened its doors. For more information on Chaophraya’s 20th Anniversary celebrations head to https://chaophraya.co.uk/20th-anniversary