Charity announce week dedicated to representing sign supported learning

UK-based charity Signalong, The Communication Charity announce dedicated week focused on sign-supported learning, featuring a series of events and free resources.

Taking place from Monday March 24 to Friday March 28, Signalong Week will highlight the importance of sign-supported communication in helping both children and adults with speech, language, and communication needs to express themselves and be understood. Founded in 1992, Signalong is a key word sign-supported communication system based on British Sign Language (BSL).

It follows spoken word order, combining speech, sign, body language, facial expression, and voice to strengthen the connection between sign and word.

Signalong Week will offer a range of events open to the public. To launch the week, Signalong’s CEO, Tracy Goode, will host an interactive online taster session, giving participants the chance to learn about Signalong, explore its benefits, and take part in live demonstrations. Throughout the week, attendees can watch informative videos showcasing how Signalong can be used in various settings, from classrooms to homes.

Regional Conference attendees taking part in activities to develop their skills

The week will also highlight Signalong for Babies, an initiative designed to support early speech and cognitive development in babies and toddlers. While most babies begin speaking around 18 months, those introduced to signing early can start communicating back as early as six months. This method not only helps parents better understand their child’s needs and emotions but also strengthens the parent-child bond through deeper connection and communication. Signalong for Babies can be particularly beneficial for infants who are developing at a slower pace or have identified speech and communication difficulties. By introducing signing as an additional means of expression, parents and caregivers can provide essential support, reducing frustration and helping children build confidence in their ability to communicate.

Commenting on Signalong Week, Tracy Goode, CEO of Signalong said: “As a charity we are proud to support children and adults with communication difficulties to express their choices, needs and preferences. Signalong Week is a fantastic opportunity to deepen your understanding of sign-supported communication and connect with a community dedicated to enhancing communication accessibility. We are keen to promote organisations who are Signalong Friendly and welcome those new to Signalong.”

Signalong was originally developed for children with identified speech, language, and communication needs. However, it can be taught and learnt by anyone, whether in educational and care settings or for personal communication with family and friends.

The charity has collaborated with numerous schools, organisations, and individuals across the United Kingdom to promote sign-supported learning. To become a certified Tutor, participants must complete a comprehensive four day CPD-accredited course. Upon completion, Tutors will be qualified to organise and deliver their own training sessions, teaching others how to use Signalong. Registered Tutors also gain access to The Sign Library, a resource containing over 9,000 sign descriptions, allowing them to easily search for specific words and signs requested during their courses. Organisations that use Signalong to interact and support others can join The Signalong Friendly Membership. The membership is for those who are proud supporters of Signalong and would like to let others know of their commitment to providing an inclusive environment.

Tutors receiving their certifications after successful completion of a Tutor training course

When asked about their training course, a course attendee shared: “It was a really good session. The Tutor was very clear in her explanation and demonstrations of the signs and methodology. As both a parent and additional needs assistant in a complex needs unit this session will greatly improve my ability to communicate effectively with the young people and my son."

Signalong also provides resources, training, and free advice to promote sign-supported communication. The charity offers a range of digital tools, including the Sign Library, then Sign Studio App, which allows users to take a photo of an object and view the corresponding Signalong sign, and Text-A-Sign, where individuals can text the word "SIGN" followed by the word or phrase they need to 07446 462146 for a quick response.

In addition to these digital resources, Signalong offers a variety of products for purchase through its online shop, including children's nursery rhyme books and videos, posters, curriculum books, merchandise, and more.

To find out more about Signalong visit https://signalong.org.uk/ or get in touch by emailing [email protected]