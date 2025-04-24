Charity marks 80 years with a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh
Christian Aid’s foundations date back to 1945 in the aftermath of the Second World War, when it responded to the huge refugee crisis in Europe.
The 80th anniversary service will also feature contributions from the charity’s Chief Executive Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s global thematic advisor Temwa Kasakula, music from Siskin Green and poetry that has been written to mark the anniversary by former Head of Christian Aid Kathy Galloway.
Head of Christian Aid Val Brown said: “This is a milestone year for the organisation. It felt important to mark 80 years with a service that enables some deep reflection on what we’ve achieved while also recognising the many challenges facing us today, not least conflict and the climate crisis.
“While this is a service of worship, fundamentally it’s also about saying thank you to our supporters and those who continue to give, act and pray for global justice and an end to global poverty.”
During the service Scottish folk trio Siskin Green will perform the song ‘When I Needed A Neighbour’, a songthat was originally written for Christian Aid back in the 1960s and is still popular in churches and school assembles today.
The service takes place on Saturday, May 17 at 7pm. All are welcome. If you’d like further information go to: Christian Aid 80th Anniversary Service at St Giles' Cathedral - Christian Aid or email Christian Aid’s Edinburgh office: [email protected]
An exhibition called the Unstoppable Power of Hope, showcasing some of Christian Aid’s work over the past eight decades, will be on display at St Giles’ Cathedral from the middle of May.