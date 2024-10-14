Charity urges schools to use app to help local food banks this Harvest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bankthefood, a charity dedicated to supporting food banks, is calling on schools to help support local food banks by using the charity app to find out what local food banks urgently need and help those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Bankthefood’s community-based app allows schools and community groups to easily connect with their local food bank to find out what items are most needed and organise donation drives. With many families facing financial hardship, food banks across the country are struggling to keep up with demand. The app provides an easy way for groups to make a real difference to those around them.

Emma Spring, BanktheFood CEO, said: “Food banks do incredible work supporting those in need, but they rely on donations to operate. Our app makes it simple for schools, churches and community groups to help out by organising collections for the items their local food bank needs most. By bringing communities and food banks together through technology, we can make a huge impact on hunger in local neighbourhoods across the country. The BanktheFood app puts the power to make a real difference into the hands of people who want to help.”

The Bankthefood app allows groups to: Select their closest food bank and see a list of urgently needed items. Food banks can update their needs daily based on current stock levels and demand.

Organise a drive for specific items such as canned or dried goods, and hygiene products such as toothpaste and deodorant, and baby products including nappies and baby milk.

Make donating easy and timely. Food banks may even offer to pick up to make donating as easy as possible.

Download the free BanktheFood app on Google Play or App Store, or visit www.bankthefood.org for more information.