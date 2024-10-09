CHAS Children Take Flight With Frozen Favourites Elsa And Anna Thanks To LoganAir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children with life-shortening conditions in Scotland and their families were invited to Edinburgh Airport for a special sightseeing flight where they were accompanied by some of Disney’s most popular characters.

On Saturday, 15 children who receive care and support from the charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) were invited by Loganair to experience Scotland from the skies on a sightseeing flight from Edinburgh up the east coast of Scotland and back again.

In a bid to provide a truly magical experience, Loganair partnered with Wish Upon a Star Kingdom for the annual CHAS flight to bring Elsa and Anna on the journey with them for the ultimate Disney experience.

Additionally, Edinburgh Airport’s iconic mascot, EDI The Pilot was on hand to welcome the children to the airport, flanked by James Smith – a member of the security team – who volunteered his time to entertain the children and soar the skies with them as Batman.

Experiencing flying for the first time as a family were siblings Ruhee, Rayan and Khadijah Mahmood. Their dad Viqar said: “They’ve been looking forward to this for weeks and have been very excited today.

“The excitement reached new heights when Ruhee was able to soar the skies with Batman, and his sisters, who are big Frozen fans and regularly dress as Anna and Elsa at home, were able to join the princesses in the sky.”

In support of the day, British Airways provided access to its lounge in Edinburgh Airport, providing a VIP experience for the children and their families. There they experienced a meet and greet, storytelling and sing-a-longs with the Disney princesses and other characters before taking off to see Scotland from the skies – the first time some of them have experienced a flight.

Reflecting on the day, Viqar said: “The amount of organisation that went into today was worth it when you see their faces. They’ve had the best time, thank you.”

Loganair and CHAS have a long-standing relationship having embarked on a partnership three years ago. In June 2024, the regional airline announced it would be adding a voluntary £2 donation option to all its online ticket bookings in a bid to bolster its commitment to the charity even further.

In addition to supporting with monetary donations, Loganair provides flights to CHAS at Home nurses, who support families in remote island communities. This flight marks the third occasion of the annual Loganair flights for CHAS children and their families across Scotland, with previous flights at Glasgow and Aberdeen Airports. Employees also volunteer at Robin House, one of the charity’s two 'home from home' hospices in Balloch, tending to the garden throughout the year and decorating the hospice at Christmas time.

Luke Farajallah, Chief Executive Officer, Loganair said: “It is our upmost pleasure to provide a unique and captivating experience for the children and young people of CHAS – it means a huge amount to the families that take part in the trip.

“The CHAS partnership is something that we value hugely, and we are thrilled to play a part in the lives of these incredibly special young people.

“Every year we are committed to bringing joy and happiness to young people and while the sightseeing flight around Scotland is the icing on the cake, we were pleased to be able to partner with Wish Upon a Star Kingdom this year to make the experience as magical as possible.”

CHAS is a children’s palliative care charity which strives to reach and support children and their families across Scotland who are living with life-shortening conditions, offering much-needed respite and continual care. It is CHAS’ ambition to make sure that no one in Scotland has to face the death of their child alone.

Through its partnership with CHAS, established in 2021, the airline has provided staff nurses and the family support team with flights for CHAS at Home services, offering specialist medical care, vital respite and practical support to families across the country within their own homes.

Nikki Corrigan, Service Manager for Outreach at CHAS said: “Our partnership with Loganair has been invaluable to CHAS in helping us be there for families where they need us most, which for many families is in the comfort of their own home.

“As well as the essential support Loganair provides in helping us reach families in more remote areas of the country, days like this give children and their families the opportunity to have an unforgettable experience together, making joyful memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t thank them enough!”

Loganair would like to extend its thanks to all its partners who have helped to make the special day happen, including Edinburgh Airport, Menzies Aviation and OCS.