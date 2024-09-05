Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Morningside Shop Reopens

By Stephen Temlett
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:27 BST
The Morningside Road outlet has reopened with staff, volunteers and customers welcomed back after a closure and refurbishment.

The unit, which has been on Morningside Road for more than 11 years, closed in January after a fire that gutted the store. Since then, CHSS has been working hard to reopen the store and to deliver a new experience for shoppers.

Diane Mckervail, regional retail manager for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to reopen our Morningside shop and get back to serving the local community.

“CHSS is grateful to the people of Morningside for their continued support and understanding as the charity has worked to get the store up and running again following the fire.

The Morningside shop
The Morningside shop

“We’d also like to thank the Mrs M A Black Charitable Trust, which provided a generous donation towards loss of income and repairs.

“We have missed our loyal customers and we welcome them back to the shop to browse our items and to donate their high-quality, pre-loved goods.”

The store has a women’s, men’s, media, and homeware department which was successful before the closure due to the quantity of high-quality items gifted to the shop by the Morningside community.

Furniture has been upcycled and used to fit out the newly refurbished store to reduce the environmental impact of kitting out a new unit.

By donating and shopping at CHSS stores, local people can help fund the vital services that people with chest, heart and stroke conditions rely on.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is committed to reaching 150,000 people living with its conditions across Scotland by 2028 through its Community Healthcare Support Services.

To find out more about our shops please go to www.chss.org.uk/supportus/shops.

If you’re living with the effects of heart disease and stroke and looking for advice and information, please contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899. You can also text NURSE to 66777 or email [email protected].

