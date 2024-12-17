Children share festive cheer with Edinburgh care home residents

Residents at an Edinburgh care home have spent a Christmassy afternoon with local toddlers and babies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, were joined by parents and their little ones, to celebrate the festive season. The three generations came together for a Christmas carol sing-along, where everyone enjoyed singing and dancing to classics.

The sessions, which run every three months, also include a baby yoga activity. Louise Burchell, from Yoga, Birth & Wellbeing, led a yoga class for the little ones and residents joined in using dolls and teddies to copy. The session brought back many fond memories for residents Pat Wood, aged 82, and Marjory Murch, 99, who are both yogi’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjory took up yoga at her local church when she retired, with some of her favourite positions including the warrior and tree pose.

Trish McFarlane and baby Sadie with resident Jean Carlin

Marjory said: “Oh yes, I very much enjoyed it, yoga was very popular back then! I found it relaxing but also challenging, it was a great way to keep your body moving. It was lovely seeing the babies giving it a go!”

Residents and the Murrayside team are keen to continue to build on the blossoming friendship with the local parents and babies, and plan to work together on more fun activities and initiatives in the new year.

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We love having new parents and their babies visit us at Murrayside. It has been lovely to see everyone interacting and have residents share stories about their own children and chatting about how times have changed since they were new parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intergenerational activities play a vital role in fostering emotional well-being and physical health in residents. These activities help bridge the gap between generations, promoting connection, empathy, and a sense of purpose for older adults. As Christmas is a time for togetherness, we can’t think of a better way for residents to spend time with the local community!

“We want to thank the new parents and babies for visiting us—it has been brilliant to see new friendships blossoming already!”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair & beauty salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager Cliona Robertson on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]