City of Edinburgh Council Convenors visit Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Wester Hailes centre to learn about life-changing support

The City of Edinburgh Council’s new Convenors for Culture and Communities and Education, Children and Families paid a joint visit to a pioneering music and social change programme based in the Wester Hailes area of the city to find out how it is transforming the lives of children, young people and the wider community.

Councillor James Dalgleish, Convenor for Education, Children and Families, and Councillor Margaret Arma Graham, Convenor for Culture and Communities, met participants and staff at Big Noise in Wester Hailes, including the charity’s chief executive Vicky Williams and head of centre Stewart Wilson.

The visit gave them to chance to see how music and nurturing support provided by Big Noise is transforming the lives of children and young people in the area.

They visited the Summer Holiday Club at Big Noise Wester Hailes, where children are invited to take part in sessions with their instruments, singing and games as well as non-musical activities making crafts and sports. They also get a free, healthy breakfast and lunch.

It follows recent visits from Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, who described it as “genuinely moving” and praised the “innovative programme” for its work to build confidence, resilience and aspiration in children, and City of Edinburgh Council Leader Jane Meagher, who said it was doing “doing brilliant work in the Wester Hailes community and beyond to transform lives through music”.

Big Noise Wester Hailes is Sistema Scotland’s newest centre and opened in 2022.

It now reaches more than 550 children a week, working in partnership with Clovenstone, Canal View and Sighthill primary and nursery schools.

The centre began working with all children in P1 and P2 and expanded to reach those from nursery to P5 over the course of its first year.

It will continue to grow year-on-year, retaining the involvement of the children as they age and introducing the next generations of nursery and P1 children, and ultimately work with babies through to school-leavers in Wester Hailes, as well as offering opportunities to stay involved in the programme as adults.

Big Noise is a high-quality music education and social change programme, which sees children and young people learn music after school, creating a community symphony orchestra which supports them to gain vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration.

It supports young people to reach their full potential by helping them develop vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration, while also strengthening community ties through music and nurturing relationships.

Studies of the Big Noise model have found it enhances academic skills, including listening, problem-solving, and concentration, as well as increasing participants’ self-esteem, their sense of belonging, and happiness.

Sistema Scotland now runs six Big Noise centres supporting almost 4,000 children and young people in communities around Scotland including Raploch and Fallin in Stirling, Douglas in Dundee, Torry in Aberdeen, and Govanhill in Glasgow.

Big Noise is designed to strengthen the communities where it is based, developing relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to working together and tackling inequalities for the long term.

Targeted in the areas of greatest need, it uses music and nurturing relationships, from infancy to adulthood, Big Noise supports participants’ wellbeing and helps them reach their full potential.

Councillor James Dalgleish, Education, Children and Families Convener said: “Music has a unique ability to unite and inspire, and it was incredible to visit the Big Noise project in Wester Hailes and see, and hear, for myself the impact that music making and creativity is having on the next generation in the area.

“It is positive to see Big Noise supporting our efforts across Edinburgh, in our schools and beyond, to make music accessible and inclusive for all. Encouraging creativity and offering broader access to music education to children and young people is hugely beneficial and supports the development of a range of skills, as well as helping to build confidence, resilience and improve well-being.”

Councillor Margaret Graham, Culture and Communities Convenor said: “This is a fantastic initiative, and I really enjoyed meeting some of the young people who will benefit so much from it. There is no doubt that music can have a positive impact on children’s development and this, paired with individual support, is what makes Big Noise so special.

“Through nurture and creative learning, Big Noise is helping children to realise their full potential from a young age, which is wonderful to see.”

Vicky Williams, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We are proud of our work to tackle poverty and inequality through music, nurturing relationships and close work with the communities we support.

“We were delighted to welcome Edinburgh’s new convenors to find out more about how we are bringing about lasting, positive changes in Wester Hailes.

“This is our youngest programme, but we are already seeing fantastic results and are rightly proud of all the young people we work with.

“Edinburgh City Council is a much-valued partner on our shared mission to transform lives and help children and young people reach their potential and fulfil their ambitions.

“We are incredibly proud of how far the children we have been working with have come in the past three years and are excited about what the future holds for them and our programme as we grow.

“It is clear that Big Noise, through nurturing and supportive relationships, helps children and young people reach their full potential by equipping them with vital life skills and enhancing their academic skills.

“We also know that taking part in Big Noise increases confidence and self-esteem, as well as participants’ creativity, aspiration and sense of belonging.”