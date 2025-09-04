City training centre lands UK accolade

The Edinburgh-based Energy Training Academy (ETA) has won a notable accolade by becoming the first CORGI Skills Approved training provider in the UK.

For over 50 years, CORGI has been trusted by generations to bring comfort and safety to the nation’s homes by supporting engineers on their career journeys and CORGI Skills is the next step in that mission, ensuring the very best in energy training.

Under the new programme, CORGI Skills will review and approve the most trusted training centres across the country and has awarded ETA the prestigious honour of being the first one to meet the required standard.

Deborah Stevenson of CORGI Services said: “Building on over 50 years of trust, CORGI Skills delivers training solutions that empower engineers to protect customers and embrace new technologies.

Pride: ETA co-founders Mark Glasgow (l) and Andrew Lamond.

“Our mission is to support tradespeople in advancing their careers while maintaining the highest standards of safety, compliance and professional integrity.

“The work that Andrew Lamond, Carolynn Edgeworth and Mark Glasgow have done with The Energy Training Academy to create a high-quality centre for tradespeople to refresh qualifications, advance their careers and ultimately protect consumers, sets the perfect example of the level of quality that tradespeople can expect from the CORGI Skills network of Approved Centres.

“This milestone marks the start of our nationwide network of trusted training centres, each reviewed and approved to meet the CORGI Skills standard.”

ETA was Scotland’s first such community-focused training centre when its doors opened in February 2023 concentrating on the gas and renewable energy sectors.

Honour: ETA's Mark Glasgow.

It is now established as one of Scotland’s leading educational facilities with key partnerships with the likes of Ideal Heating, Daikin and Octopus Energy Group underpinning its drive to close the skills gap.

The academy also houses the ground-breaking Net Zero Home, which integrates practical training for renewable engineers, educational engagement for young people, and a real-life exhibition of sustainable technologies.

Co-founder Mark Glasgow said: “We have achieved a lot in two-and-a-half years and this is another proud moment for the academy. The accolade is testimony to the work being done by everyone involved to help close the skills gap which is threatening the sector and our ability to meet the government’s ambitious net zero targets.

“ETA and CORGI Skills share a commitment to technical excellence, consumer safety and supporting engineers to reach their full potential, while preparing for the energy challenges of the future.”