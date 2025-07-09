Comfort Boxes funded by Morrisons Foundation for cancer patients across Edinburgh

Cancer Card, a charity that provides support services to people affected by cancer, were delighted to receive a donation of £9,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding will provide 100 specially designed comfort boxes for children aged 5-18 diagnosed with cancer in Edinburgh.

Working with the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, where over 100 children were treated last year, each comfort box contains essential items including thermometers, accessible pyjamas, comfort items and resources connecting families to our Cancer Card’s network of 375+ services.

Every item has been selected with input from health professionals, cancer patients and families, helping to monitor health, maintain dignity and feel supported through the cancer journey.

Cancer Card provides support services, including 'Comfort Boxes' to cancer patients across the region

Lorraine Dallas, CEO of Cancer Card said: “Extending our Comfort Box to kids through the support of the Morrisons Foundation means that hundreds of families will be helped at a point when cancer changes the lives of their children and the relationships within the family. These practical items have been described as receiving a hug in a box when you most need it.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Cancer, in one form or another, affects the lives of nearly everyone. That’s why I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to provide this donation for Cancer Card’s comfort box project to help hundreds of children with cancer from all across Edinburgh.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.