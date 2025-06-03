Commsworld announces new ‘chosen charity’ partnership with CHAS

Commsworld has formed a new ‘chosen charity’ partnership with CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

The year-long partnership was launched at Commsworld’s annual company day at its headquarters in Edinburgh, and attended by CHAS Senior Fundraiser Sarah Dannfald and Community Fundraiser Zhenya Dove.

CHAS was formed in 1992 and provides Scotland’s only hospice services for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

It runs two dedicated children’s hospices in Scotland, Robin House in Balloch, and Rachel House in Kinross. These welcoming spaces offer families the opportunity for respite breaks, with a range of specialist facilities including a hydro pool, art room and fully accessible gardens, providing a peaceful environment for children and their families.

Commsworld will matchfund all money raised by staff over the course of the year

Beyond the hospices, CHAS provides a comprehensive range of care through its CHAS at Home service, supporting families in their own homes, and in hospitals across the country with dedicated Diana Children’s Nurses and outreach teams. CHAS offers emotional and bereavement support, end-of-life care, and dedicated sibling and family support. All services are delivered with care and compassion, tailored to meet the individual needs of each child and family.

Commsworld staff kicked off their fundraising activities by taking part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk last month, while a team of four – Carolann Miller from Edinburgh, Kelly Seaman from Cumbernauld, Nicki Shields from Airdrie, and Sam Reymbaut, from Perth – completed a walk of the 96-mile long West Highland Way over the May bank holiday. A group is also planning to walk the Edinburgh Kiltwalk in September.

Commsworld Marketing Manager Martina Corr said: “We are really proud to be supporting CHAS. It is an incredible charity which dedicates itself to providing amazing care and support for children and their families. We hope that through our partnership we can raise as much money as we can – which in line with our chosen charity policy will be matched pound for pound by Commsworld – so they can continue to fund their incredible work.”

Zhenya Dove said: “We are so grateful to Commsworld for choosing CHAS as their charity partner. Every child we care for is facing an unimaginable journey, and thanks to partnerships like this, we can walk alongside them and their families with love, compassion and expert care. This support helps us create moments of joy which will be treasured forever and ensure that no family in Scotland has to face the death of their child alone.”