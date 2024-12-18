Communities tidier thanks to Wheatley Homes East’s environmental teams

More than 1200 tonnes of bulk waste was picked up from the streets of Edinburgh, West Lothian and Fife this year thanks to one of the city’s biggest social landlords.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheatley Homes East’s Neighbourhood Environment Team (NETs) deliver a range of environmental services in Wheatley communities, including stair cleaning, collecting bulk waste and other activities to keep neighbourhoods tidy.

This year, 1221 tonnes of waste was lifted and over 13,600 stairwells cleaned by the NETs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatley’s NETs also trained 14 Wheatley Homes East customers to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made, thanks to a partnership between the social landlord and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

A total of 1221 tonnes of waste was lifted and over 13,600 stairwells cleaned by the NETs.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “We are very proud of the NETs for the difference they make in communities across Edinburgh, West Lothian and Fife.

“They have delivered a wide range of activities in the last 12 months and these figures demonstrate the scale of their work.

“This work includes cleaning closes and cutting grass through to supporting with community events, bulk uplift collection, upcycling, creating community garden spaces and dealing with more than 1200 additional environmental requests from tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response from our customers to these efforts has been overwhelmingly positive, which demonstrates the difference the team’s work makes every single day in our communities.”

Wheatley Homes East is part of Wheatley Group - Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group – and has almost 6900 affordable homes in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.