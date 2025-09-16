Hugo's Hero Award is a special annual award which recognises and celebrates animals and their acts of kindness to humans.

The award was created in memory of local Labrador Hugo who was recognised as a hero in 2021. Hugo's sheer devotion for his owner meant he never left his side when his owner had an accident. Hugo's loyalty saved his owner's life. Westport Vet's continue to share Hugo's legacy, shining a light on other animal heroes in his memory with Hugo's Hero Award.

Nominations were open to the public across the UK earlier this year. The winners of Hugo's Hero Award, and Hugo's Special Recognition Award, are chosen by Hugo's family.

On Friday evening the red carpet was rolled out to welcome The Watson Family, this year's award winners and previous years winners, and canine guests to the event.

Westport Veterinary Clinic Owner and Senior Veterinary Surgeon, Stuart McMorrow, gave a presentation about Hugo and all Hugo's heroes, before announcing this year's winners - Hugo's Hero Award 2025 winner Brodi and Hugo's Special Recognition Award 2025 winner Millie.

The guests enjoyed a video about each of this year's winning heroes, which shared their stories as told by their owners.

Brodi and Millie's owners were each presented with a personalised Hugo's Hero glass award, a certificate, rosette and a gift from Westport Vets. Brodi got a 'Deluxe Waggy Bag' of dog goodies and Millie's owner was presented a canvas of Millie made up of her owner's favourite photos of her. Each winner was also presented with a gift from last year's Hugo's Hero winner Buddy.

It was a heartwarming evening which brought a lot of smiles, chuckles and at some moments there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Guests enjoyed Hugo cupcakes and 'Buddy's Bar' refreshments and they had a special dog bar for the waggy-tailed guests with booze-themed toys, treats, and doggy wine.

Hugo's Hero Award 2025 winner is Brodi, for his compassion and devotion to his family, and for the positive impact he has in their lives.

Brodi is being recognised for the positive impact he has on his owner Lauren's life. He is her strength, her courage, and her best friend.

Brodi is a five year old Cavashon from South Queensferry. Lauren got Brodi when he was eight weeks old and he has been by her side ever since. He has helped her cope with being diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that amongst many other things causes joint dislocations and chronic pain. Brodi has become her therapy dog and is always there for comfort, cuddles - and to lick any tears away.

He has also provided the same support with Lauren's Mum who has recently been diagnosed with epilepsy. Whilst walking Brodi one day she had a Tonic Clonic Seizure. Brodi never left her side. He kept her safe and comforted and continues to fulfill the role of therapy dog for her too.

Dawn Watson, said: "Brodi sounds like an incredible dog full of compassion for his owners. He certainly sounds like he is the best therapy dog keeping his family safe and always there for cuddles. We feel Brodi deserves Hugo's Hero Award as he truly is a wee Hero!"

Westport Veterinary Clinic, added: "Brodi defines a true hero. A loyal companion who ensures his family are safe, comforted and happy. We are thrilled he is being recognised, for the life-changing difference he makes to Lauren, and her family. So very well deserved!”

Brodi's owner, Lauren McMurray, said: "He’s my soul dog and my own wee therapy dog. In Brodi I truly have gotten the best friend and best wee dog I could ever have dreamed of."

"For the last five years he has shown so much love, support and compassion to myself and my family. Every day he makes me laugh with his cheeky wee personality. I truly can’t express enough how much Brodi means to not just me but my close family. I couldn’t have wished for a better wee dog.

"Not all superheroes wear capes and he is definitely my wee superhero. He has helped me through so many difficult times and I’m proud to have him by my side."

Hugo's Special Recognition Award 2025 winner is Millie, for her devotion, loyalty and love for her owner Bethany.

28 year old Bethany from East Calder, met her soul dog Millie on her 11th birthday. From that first moment Millie was her companion through everything. She supported her through four different schools, moving 3,000 miles away to start all over together, going to university and meeting her now husband, Adam. She was there on their wedding day and she was there when they had their baby. Sadly, Millie crossed the rainbow bridge just a couple of weeks before their son’s first birthday.

Dawn Watson, said: "Millie was a beautiful stunning collie and must be truly missed every day, her story brought us much joy as she sounded like she really kept Bethany safe, happy and loved and we felt she deserved a special recognition award for her loyalty and love given to Bethany and her family."

Westport Veterinary Clinic, added: "Millie's loyalty and bond with Bethany is truly remarkable, and a credit to the amazing life of love that Bethany has given her. Millie truly deserves this recognition, she is a hero in every way."

Millie's owner, Bethany Gunn, said: "Millie’s whole life was an act of kindness, she got me through every single hard day I had. I truly believe I wouldn’t be here without her and her unconditional love for me. She was the one who got me through my hardest days and I believe she stayed with me as long as she did, until she knew I was in safe hands, settled and happy with my husband and our little boy.

"We were best friends for 17 years and every single day of that she showed me true love and kindness when humans didn’t, she really is so deserving of this award. Millie is my heart and soul dog and she will always be my hero."

Westport Veterinary Clinic, added: "We would like to pass our heartfelt thanks to Lauren and Bethany for sharing their amazing hero stories with us; to the Watson family for their continued support with this award, and to Claire Staines for kindly allowing us the use of the Lothlorien Dog Services to host the event.

"Hugo's Hero Award is such a special event where amazing animals are celebrated and we continue to celebrate all of Hugo's heroes, past and present, each year. Congratulations to both of this year's Hugo's Hero Award winners - such well deserved recognition for Brodi and Millie. Brodi continues to be a hero everyday and Millie will be remembered as a hero forever."

You can read about all of Hugo's Heroes on Hugo's Hero Hall of Fame on Westport Veterinary Clinic's website.

1 . Contributed Vet Stuart McMorrow with the guests at Hugo's Hero Award 2025 Presentation Event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Vet Stuart McMorrow with Hugo's Hero Award 2025 winner Brodi and owner Lauren McMurray Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Hugo's Special Recognition Award 2025 winner Millie's owner Bethany with husband Adam, and Vet Stuart McMorrow with Bethany Photo: Submitted Photo Sales