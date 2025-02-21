Cool Creatures bring animal magic to Drummond Grange care home

Residents at Drummond Grange Care Home had an unforgettable afternoon when Cool Creatures, a local animal handling company, brought an array of fascinating animals to meet them up close.

From a playful meerkat to slithering snakes and even a bearded dragon, the visit brought joy, laughter, and a sense of adventure to the care home.

The interactive experience gave residents the chance to stroke, hold, and learn about a variety of exotic creatures. The lively meerkats quickly stole the show, scampering around and curiously inspecting their surroundings, much to the delight of the audience. Some residents were brave enough to hold a snake.

Head of Activities Katie Nicolson, who organized the event, shared her enthusiasm: “We love bringing new experiences to our residents, and animals have such a wonderful way of lifting people’s spirits. Seeing everyone’s faces light up—especially when the meerkats started exploring—was just fantastic.”

Katie spoke about the impact of animal therapy in care homes: “These interactions can be incredibly beneficial. Animals provide comfort, spark conversations, and even help reduce stress. It’s wonderful to see the joy they bring.”

As the session wrapped up, residents were still buzzing with excitement, sharing their thoughts on their favourite animals and asking when the creatures might return. The event was such a success that Drummond Grange is already looking forward to hosting Cool Creatures again in the near future.

Drummond Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Drummond Grange provides nursing care for 114 residents from respite care to long term stays.