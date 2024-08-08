Could Edinburgh be home to Britain’s favourite path?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ramblers are on the search for Britain’s Favourite Path and are asking the public to help. Simply share a photo of your chosen path and your favourite local trail could be named as Britain’s favourite!

Britain’s walking charity, The Ramblers, in partnership with Cotswold Outdoor, will be running the national competition throughout August and into September, to coincide with the most popular time of the year for exploring the great outdoors.

From a rugged route to a scenic cut-through you’ve discovered on your journey to work, The Ramblers want to see, hear about and celebrate the paths close to home that mean the most to you.

Britain’s paths are a national treasure; they show us the way, bring us closer to nature and can often be the start of great adventures. As part of the competition, when you submit a photo, you will be invited to tell the Ramblers why the path you’ve chosen is so special to you. Is it a path you used to walk with your grandparents, the path that leads to the place you met your partner, or perhaps a path where you spend many happy walks with your four-legged companion?

Could your favourite path be crowned the winner?

A panel of expert judges, including award-winning adventurer Alastair Humphreys, and Head of Paths at The Ramblers, Jack Cornish, will choose eight finalists which will then be put to a public vote. The overall winner will have their photo displayed on a major billboard.

Jack Cornish said: “Here at The Ramblers we are passionate about shining a light on the incredible network of paths, tracks and trails up and down Great Britain. This fun and free to enter competition can be done on a walk from your doorstep, or while on holiday in Scotland, England or Wales, and there are almost 200,000 miles of mapped paths to choose from! It’s a great opportunity to get out and really celebrate the paths we rely on while enjoying the great outdoors this summer.”

The Ramblers work across Britain to ensure paths are not overlooked and under loved. Thousands of volunteers, who are at the heart of their communities, work alongside local authorities to protect them for everyone to enjoy. Without this vital work, paths can become blocked, lost or impassable. Visit www.ramblers.org.uk and download the Ramblers quick guide to paths, tracks & trailsfor information on what makes a great path, the work the Ramblers does to maintain them and how you can get involved. them and how you can get involved.

Everyone who enters Britain’s Favourite Path competition will receive a discount code to use in Cotswold Outdoor stores. The Ramblers will award the chosen winner of the Britain’s Favourite Path competition with £200 worth of Cotswold Outdoor vouchers and each finalist will receive a runner’s up prize of £50 in vouchers. The competition closes 8th September.

Find out more and enter the competition at: www.ramblers.org.uk/competition