Could you sign up to walk for bereaved kids this National Walking Month?

Charity Trustee Takes Part in Three Kiltwalks

As May marks National Walking Month, the UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity Winston’s Wish is inviting participants to get involved and sign up to a sponsored walk to raise awareness of the charity and its services in the local community.

Winston’s Wish is the UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity and supports bereaved young people up to the age of 25 when their worlds are turned upside down by grief.

As May marks the energetic initiative of National Walking Month, Winston’s Wish is calling upon local tenacious trekkers and novice navigators alike to sign up to a sponsored walk in their local community, all while flying the coral crest of the charity’s colours.

In May alone, the charity will see participants get involved in traversing picturesque trails and rewarding routes as part of the Ultra Challenge series which includes the Isle of Wight, Jurassic Coast and the London to Brighton Ultra Challenges. These independent events enable you to choose your own distance from 10km to a whopping 100km, all while raising funds and awareness for charity.

Could You Sign Up This May for A Sponsored Walk This Year?

Winston’s Wish has a calendar of various sponsored walking challenges throughout the year in locations throughout the UK from the Ultra Challenges which are famed for their community spirit and added extras, to local walking events which can be viewed by region on the Winston’s Wish events webpage.

Last year, Winston’s Wish supported and impacted the lives of more than 82,000 bereaved children and young people. The charity supports young people when somebody important to them dies and offers helps pre and post-bereavement, as well as offering advice and education to parents, carers, teachers or other professionals such as teachers when a child or young adult is grieving.

The charity champions instant bereavement support, bypassing long wait lists for support. Young people or the adults around them can reach out to Winston’s Wish themselves to speak to a bereavement support worker.

As the UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish is keen to ensure that no child is left to grieve alone and be bereft of both their special person and access to support and is therefore eager to spread the word about its services and specialised advice to help support a young person when their world is turned upside down by grief.

Kerry Waite, Sports and Challenges Officer comments, “Countless participants in our sporting challenges have personal stories and connections to our cause, and we’re delighted to see so many people come together to help us to be there and visible to grieving families with young people.

“This National Walking Month, we’re encouraging people to look at what is available to them in their local spaces at different points through the year so they can choose what works best for them. We truly appreciate everyone who dons the coral crest of Winston’s Wish to stand in solidarity with the UK’s bereaved young people.

“We love to be on hand to offer support and advice with their journey including top tips on how to fundraise. We have spaces in lots of big events, including in running, swimming and cycling events and can also facilitate people who choose their own places in local-to-them events.”

For further details about walking or other challenges, including how to find and sign up to local events, please visit the dedicated Winston’s Wish events site. If you would like to feel inspired by others who have already got involved, then visit the Stories section of the events website.

Winston’s Wish is keen to reassure bereaved young people and their families that they are welcome to chat online, email or call for free to speak to a bereavement support worker by calling 08088 020 021, emailing [email protected] or using the live chat at winstonswish.org.